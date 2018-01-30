Kenyan opposition leader Odinga takes symbolic presidential oath of office

Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga took a symbolic presidential oath of office on the Bible in front of thousands of ecstatic supporters on Tuesday in a direct challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta's rule.

"I, Raila Omolo Odinga, do swear that I will protect the nation as people's president, so help me God," he said as the crowd cheered.

(reporting by Maggie Fick; writing by Katharine Houreld)