Kenyan opposition leader Odinga takes symbolic presidential oath of office

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition stands during the national anthem before a news conference regarding the results of the August 2017 elections in Nairobi, Kenya, January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

NAIROBI: Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga took a symbolic presidential oath of office on the Bible in front of thousands of ecstatic supporters on Tuesday in a direct challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta's rule.

"I, Raila Omolo Odinga, do swear that I will protect the nation as people's president, so help me God," he said as the crowd cheered.

(reporting by Maggie Fick; writing by Katharine Houreld)

Source: Reuters

