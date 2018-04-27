Key Libyan commander back in Benghazi after medical treatment

BENGHAZI, Libya: Veteran military commander Khalifa Haftar, the most powerful figure in eastern Libya, returned to Benghazi on Thursday after a two-week absence for medical treatment in Paris.

Images broadcast on local TV showed Haftar, 75, smiling and being greeted by a delegation of senior officials after stepping off a late afternoon flight from Cairo.

Authorities in eastern Libya did not issue any pictures or detailed information about his health during his treatment, fuelling fierce speculation over his condition and the possible impact on the balance of power in Libya.

Libya fragmented after the 2011 uprising that ended more than four decades of dictatorship under Muammar Gaddafi, and has been divided since 2014 between rival governments and military alliances based in the east and the west.

Haftar, a former commander in Gaddafi's army who turned against him and returned to Libya to join the 2011 uprising, has gradually extended his grip on Libya's east and parts of the south, taking full control of Benghazi last year after a three-year military campaign.

He has opposed a U.N.-backed transitional government that has been trying to establish itself from Tripoli for the past two years.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)