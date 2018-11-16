Key US Senate Republican says acting attorney general comfortable with Russia probe

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Thursday that acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, who now oversees a probe into whether President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russia, told him he had no concerns about Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the investigation.

WASHINGTON: Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Thursday that acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, who now oversees a probe into whether President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russia, told him he had no concerns about Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the investigation.

"He's seen nothing out of bounds or no concerns at all about Mr. Mueller," Graham, a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told reporters in comments confirmed by his spokesman.

Advertisement

Graham, after a meeting with Whitaker, said he was now confident there would be no interference in the investigation and he said he saw no need for Whitaker to recuse himself as Democrats have demanded, the spokesman confirmed.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)