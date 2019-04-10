Khashoggi's children deny settlement discussions over his murder: Statement

RIYADH: The family of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi denied being in talks to reach a settlement out of court with Saudi authorities Wednesday, following reports that his sons had taken payouts.

"Currently, the trial is taking place and no settlement discussion had been or is discussed," read an English statement posted to Salah Khashoggi's verified Twitter account.

The Washington Post on Apr 1 reported Khashoggi's children, including Salah, had received multimillion-dollar homes and were being paid thousands of dollars per month by authorities.

Khashoggi - a contributor to the Post and a critic of the Saudi government - was killed and dismembered in October at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul by a team of 15 agents sent from Riyadh. His body has not been recovered.

Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has been accused of orchestrating Khashoggi's killing, but a local investigation later claimed the prince was not involved.

The kingdom initially said it had no knowledge of Khashoggi's fate, but later blamed rogue agents for his death.

Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor has charged 11 people over his murder.