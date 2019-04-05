Kiev renames street in honour of late US senator McCain

KIEV: Kiev on Thursday (Apr 4) renamed one of its streets after John McCain, in a gesture of honour to the late US senator who supported Ukraine's pro-Western leadership in the standoff with Russia.

McCain, who died last year aged 81, backed Kiev's popular uprising which in 2014 ousted Ukraine's pro-Kremlin president as well as supported sanctions over Moscow's annexation of Crimea.

Advertisement

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko praised McCain, who was a frequent visitor to the country, as "a great friend and advocate of Ukraine."

He noted McCain's "historic importance" in building a "new independent Ukraine" during the meeting with his widow Cindy McCain on Monday in Kiev.

On Thursday, Kiev City Council decided to rename one of the streets in the Ukrainian capital after McCain.

Seventy-one Kiev lawmakers voted to rename Ivana Kudri street -a Soviet security service officer - after McCain. Four voted against.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The celebrated Republican politician and Vietnam War veteran was a sharp critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and irked Moscow with his support for pro-Western leaders in ex-Soviet Georgia and Ukraine.

In particular, McCain urged President Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with defensive weapon to counter Russian-backed insurgency in the country's east which has claimed more than 13,000 lives.

