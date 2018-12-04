Kiev says Russia has 'partially unlocked' Ukrainian Azov Sea ports

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Russia has partially unlocked Ukrainian sea ports on the Azov Sea, Ukraine's infrastructure minister Volodymyr Omelyan said on Tuesday.

"Yes, Berdyansk and Mariupol ports are partially unlocked. Vessels make their way to the entrance and exit through the Kerch strait towards Ukrainian ports ... the movement is partially restored," the ministry quoted Omelyan as saying.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens)