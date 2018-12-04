Kiev says Russia has 'partially unlocked' Ukrainian Azov Sea ports

World

Kiev says Russia has 'partially unlocked' Ukrainian Azov Sea ports

Russia has partially unlocked Ukrainian sea ports on the Azov Sea, Ukraine's infrastructure minister Volodymyr Omelyan said on Tuesday.

A command ship of the Ukrainian Navy of Donbas is seen in the Azov Sea port of Mariupol
A command ship of the Ukrainian Navy of Donbas is seen in the Azov Sea port of Mariupol, Ukraine December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Bookmark

KIEV: Russia has partially unlocked Ukrainian sea ports on the Azov Sea, Ukraine's infrastructure minister Volodymyr Omelyan said on Tuesday.

"Yes, Berdyansk and Mariupol ports are partially unlocked. Vessels make their way to the entrance and exit through the Kerch strait towards Ukrainian ports ... the movement is partially restored," the ministry quoted Omelyan as saying.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark