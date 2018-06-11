Kim Jong Un has 'unprecedented opportunity' to bring peace, prosperity to his country: Pompeo

SINGAPORE: United States President Donald Trump believes that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has an "unprecedented opportunity" to bring peace and prosperity to his country, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Monday (Jun 11).

"President Trump believes that Kim Jong Un has an unprecedented opportunity to change the trajectory of our relationship and bring peace and prosperity to his country," he told reporters at Singapore's JW Marriott Hotel.



Advertisement

"The fact that our two leaders are sitting down face-to-face is a sign of the enormous potential to accomplish something that will immensely benefit both of our peoples and the entire world."

Mr Pompeo added, however, that sanctions would remain unless North Korea completely and verifiably denuclearises.

"The complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula is the only outcome that the United States will accept," he said.



His remarks came the day before a historic summit between Mr Trump and Mr Kim in Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Trump is fully prepared for the meeting with North Korea's leader on Tuesday, added Mr Pompeo.

Both leaders are scheduled to meet at Sentosa's Capella hotel on Tuesday. This will be the first time a sitting US president and a North Korean leader will meet face to face.

Mr Trump met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong earlier on Monday at the Istana, where the two held a bilateral meeting. Mr Lee also hosted a working lunch for Mr Trump and his delegation.



Watch our comprehensive coverage of the Trump-Kim summit live on YouTube from 7am on Tuesday (Jun 12). Subscribe to our channel here.



You can also watch the livestream, and read updates at www.channelnewsasia.com/trumpkimsummit.

