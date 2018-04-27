White House releases photos of Kim Jong Un meeting Mike Pompeo

WASHINGTON: The White House on Thursday (Apr 26) released two photographs of then Secretary of State-designate and CIA chief Mike Pompeo's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

It was Kim's first known meeting with a US official.



The meeting took place in North Korea in late March over the Easter weekend, and Kim and Pompeo discussed what could become a historic summit between the two countries possibly as early as in May.



The photos show Kim and Pompeo, who was confirmed as secretary of state on Thursday, shaking hands. In one they faced each other looking serious; in the other they both appeared to wear faint smiles.

In this photo released by the US Government on April 26, 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) shakes hands with the former CIA Director, now US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo in Pyongyang over the 2018 Easter weekend. (Photo: AFP / HO / US Government)

The photos were released by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on her official Twitter account, after Pompeo was confirmed to his new post.

Her tweet said that Pompeo "will do an excellent job helping @POTUS lead our effort to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula".

President Donald Trump teased the existence of the photos during a phone interview with Fox News on Thursday morning, saying: "He wasn't supposed to meet with Kim Jong Un, but he did.

"We have incredible pictures of the two talking and meeting which I would love to release if we can. I will do that. Not a bad idea."



Trump also said he was considering three or four dates as well as five locations for his meeting with Kim, although once again he added that it remained unclear whether the meeting will occur.

"It could be that I walk out quickly - with respect - but ... it could be that maybe the meeting doesn't even take place," he told Fox News by telephone. "Who knows?"

