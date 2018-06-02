Kim Jong Un sends Trump ‘very nice’ letter – and it’s huge

WASHINGTON: It was a letter the world had been waiting for – a message from Kim Jong Un to Donald Trump that could determine if the US-North Korean summit in Singapore would go ahead as planned.

And when Kim’s right-hand man Kim Yong Chol delivered it to President Trump at the White House on Friday (Jun 1), it was clear communications between the two leaders were anything but conventional.

The letter was huge.

Photos released by the White House show Trump smiling while holding a large envelope, posing alongside Kim Jong Chol, a former military intelligence chief and the first North Korean official to visit the White House in 18 years.

.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump is presented with a letter from North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, Friday, June 1, 2018, by North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol in the Oval Office at the @WhiteHouse in Washington, D.C., followed by a meeting. (Official @WhiteHouse Photos by Shealah Craighead) pic.twitter.com/6a1PgFXS3v — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) June 1, 2018

After their meeting, Trump announced that the Jun 12 summit with Kim Jong Un is back on.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said it was “a very nice letter” but did not reveal the contents of the letter.

“How would you like to see what was in that letter? Would you like, how much, how much, how much? It was a very interesting letter and at some point I may be, it may be appropriate and maybe I'll be able to give it to you. Maybe, you'll need to see it and maybe fairly soon,” said Trump.

This came only a week after Trump abruptly cancelled the summit in a sharply worded letter, only to revive preparations shortly afterwards.

Trump said that after Friday's talks, the parties are "totally over that and now we're going to deal and we're going to really start a process”.