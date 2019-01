Dutch air carrier KLM will cancel 159 European flights to and from Amsterdam on Tuesday due to an expected storm.

AMSTERDAM: Dutch air carrier KLM will cancel 159 European flights to and from Amsterdam on Tuesday due to an expected storm.

Heavy winds will limit traffic at Amsterdam Schiphol airport, Europe's third largest, to only one runway, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM said on Monday.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Toby Chopra)