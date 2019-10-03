Four people killed in stabbing at Paris police headquarters, attacker shot dead

PARIS: An administration worker with Paris police killed four people in a knife attack at the force's headquarters in central Paris on Thursday (Oct 3) before he was shot dead by an officer, police officials said.

The assailant's motive was not immediately clear. The attack took place in the heart of the French capital, near to the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral.

The area around the police headquarters was sealed off and the nearest metro station was shut for security reasons, the transport authority said.



A judicial police vehicle drives toward a police station after a knife attack in Paris on Oct 3, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Martin Bureau)

​​​​​​​

An emergency message was broadcast over loudspeakers at the court of justice next door, announcing "an attack" at the police headquarters and stating the area was "under surveillance".

One person was initially reported dead and two police sources said later that the death toll had risen to four, not including the attacker.

"The person behind the attack has been shot (dead) by another colleague," Loic Travers, local head of the Alliance police union, told BFM TV.

Investigators suspect a workplace row sparked the deadliest attack on police in France in years.



"We do not know his motives, we do not know why this colleague has done this," said Travers.

"Did he snap, or was there some other reason? It's still too early to say," Travers added.

SCENES OF "PANIC"

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, who was due to visit Turkey later on Thursday, postponed his trip to visit the scene of the attack.

FILE PHOTO: French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner attends a ceremony at the Police Prefecture in Paris, France on Dec 20, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier)

"People were running everywhere, there was crying everywhere," said Emery Siamandi, an interpreter who was in the building when the attack happened.

"I heard a shot, I gathered it was inside," he told AFP. "Moments later, I saw police officers crying. They were in a panic."

The Paris prosecutor is at the scene, but anti-terror agencies have not been involved at this stage.



SUCCESSION OF ATTACKS

France has been rocked since 2015 by a succession of attacks blamed on extremists, which have included both large synchronised assaults and isolated knife and gun attacks, killing more than 250 people.

The country remains on high alert after these attacks.

In January 2015, two men armed with Kalashnikov rifles stormed the Paris offices of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 people.

A policewoman was killed just outside Paris the following day, while a gunman took hostages at a Jewish supermarket, four of whom were killed.

On Nov 15 that year, France was hit by the worst terror attacks in its history.

Islamic State extremists armed with assault rifles and explosives struck outside a France-Germany football match at the national stadium, Paris cafes, and the Bataclan concert hall in a coordinated assault that left 130 people dead and more than 350 wounded.

On Jul 14, 2016 a Tunisian ploughed a truck through a large crowd gathered for Bastille Day fireworks in the Mediterranean city of Nice. The attack killed 86 people and injured more than 400.

The attack at the police headquarters also came as tension grows within the ranks of the police force, who have been stretched to the limit by policing the "yellow vest" protests against President Emmanuel Macron and have themselves been accused of heavy-handed tactics.

Thousands of French police officers demonstrated in Paris on Wednesday for better working conditions in a rare protest by the force, against the backdrop of a spike in suicides within their ranks.

French police officers attend the "March of Anger" to protest against poor working conditions. (Photo: Reuters/Christian Hartmann)

Organisers estimated that 27,000 officers took part, out of 150,000 police staff nationwide. No independent estimate was available.