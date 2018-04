Kosovo parliament to probe arrests of Turkish nationals

Kosovo parliament voted on Wednesday to set up a committee to investigate how six Turkish citizens were arrested and deported to Turkey in a move that activists say violated human rights.

The six Turkish nationals were arrested in Kosovo last week at Turkey’s request over alleged links to schools financed by the Gulen movement, which Ankara blames for a failed 2016 coup.

On Friday Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj sacked his interior minister and country's secret service chief for failing to inform him about the arrests. Haradinaj has also ordered a separate investigation.

Avdullah Hoti, head of the lawmakers from the opposition party the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) that initiated the emergency session in the 120-seat parliament, said he was "shocked" by the arrests of the six - teachers and managers at schools.

"Instead of being interviewed by authorities in Pristina, they were urgently deported to Turkey," Hoti said.

Ankara accuses the six of being recruiters for a network run by the U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, and said they had helped people accused of connections to the network to leave Turkey. Ankara blames Gulen and his movement for the coup attempt in 2016. Gulen denies involvement.

Human Rights Watch criticised the Kosovo authorities over the arrests saying the six men "were sent to a country where they face a serious risk of torture".

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Alison Williams)