Kremlin - meeting between Putin and US security adviser being discussed - TASS

MOSCOW: A possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. national security adviser John Bolton is under discussion, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov was cited as saying by TASS news agency on Friday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov plans to meet Bolton when he visits Moscow next week, RIA news agency reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)