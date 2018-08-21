Kremlin, on Trump's proposal of cooperation, says wants more details

World

Kremlin, on Trump's proposal of cooperation, says wants more details

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it welcomed statements by U.S. President Donald Trump indicating a desire to cooperate with Russia, but added it would welcome concrete steps to actually improve relations more.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in St. Petersburg, Russia May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Trump told Reuters on Monday he would only consider lifting U.S. sanctions against Russia if Moscow were to do something positive for Washington, for instance in Syria or in Ukraine.

Peskov said the Kremlin would like to hear more details on proposed cooperation.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Maria Kiselyova and Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

