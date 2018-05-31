Kremlin calls staging of Russian journalist's death in Kiev strange

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Thursday (May 31) it was glad Russian dissident journalist Arkady Babchenko was alive, but that the staging of his death was strange to say the least.

Babchenko, who was reported murdered in Kiev, dramatically reappeared alive on Wednesday in the middle of a briefing by the Ukrainian state security service about his own killing.

Authorities said Arkady Babchenko was shot dead at his flat and found by his wife in a pool of blood.

But he took to the podium before stunned reporters and said he had been part of a Ukrainian operation to thwart a Russian attempt on his life and expose those behind it.

Babchenko, 41, is a critic of President Vladimir Putin and Russian policy in Ukraine and Syria.



His reported murder sparked a war of words between Ukraine and Russia. The two countries have been at odds since a popular revolt in Ukraine in 2014 toppled a Russian-backed government in favour of a pro-Western one.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow still considered Ukraine a dangerous place for journalists to work.

