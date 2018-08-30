Kremlin calls Syria's Idlib a terrorist hotbed, says inaction risky

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Thursday called the Syrian rebel-held province of Idlib a hotbed of terrorists and said not tackling the problem was not a good option.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments to reporters on a conference call while answering a question about planned Russian naval drills in the Mediterranean, an exercise he said the difficult situation in Syria justified.

