Kremlin does not rule out Putin-Trump meeting this summer - RIA

Moscow does not rule out a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump this summer, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference in St. Petersburg, Russia May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Interfax news agency quoted Peskov as saying there were no concrete details on the time frame for a meeting.

