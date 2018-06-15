Kremlin does not rule out Putin-Trump meeting this summer - RIA

Moscow does not rule out a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump this summer, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

MOSCOW: Moscow does not rule out a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump this summer, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Interfax news agency quoted Peskov as saying there were no concrete details on the time frame for a meeting.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Catherine Evans)