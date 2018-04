MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Friday it hoped the political crisis in Armenia could be resolved as promptly as possible and with the consensus of all parties involved.

A close Russian ally, Armenia is in the middle of a political crisis after two weeks of anti-government protests that led to the resignation of Serzh Sarksyan as prime minister on Monday.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Maria Kiselyova)