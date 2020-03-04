Kremlin hopes Putin, Erdogan can agree joint measures at Syria talks

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Wednesday (Mar 4) it hoped Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would be able to agree on a set of joint measures for the Syrian province of Idlib when they meet for talks in Moscow on Thursday.

"We plan to discuss the Idlib crisis ... We expect to reach a common understanding on the crisis, the cause of the crisis, the harmful effects of the crisis and arrive at a set of necessary joint measures," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Erdogan said on Monday that he hoped to achieve a ceasefire in Syria's Idlib in talks with Putin this week.

