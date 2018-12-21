Kremlin says chaotic US decision-making complicating world affairs

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Friday that it did not understand what the United States' next steps in Syria would be, and that chaotic and unpredictable decision-making was creating discomfort in international affairs.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow wanted more information about the planned withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, announced unexpectedly by President Donald Trump this week.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya, Maria Kiselyova, Andrew Osborn; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey)