Kremlin says Crimea not on agenda at Putin-Trump summit

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday the Crimean peninsula which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014 is an inseparable part of Russia and not a subject on the agenda at President Vladimir Putin's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Helsinki this month.

Putin is open to looking for compromises with Trump on all other issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Peter Graff)