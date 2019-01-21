Kremlin says EU sanctions on Skripal poisoning suspects change nothing

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Monday (Jan 21) shrugged off European Union sanctions on the two men Britain has accused of poisoning former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, saying it regarded the EU's move as a negative one that would change nothing.

EU ambassadors agreed last week to impose sanctions on nine individuals and one entity accused of chemical weapons attacks, including two Russian men - identified as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov - London blames for the poisoning.

The two men, who Britain says are members of Russia's military intelligence agency deny being involved.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday Britain had still not handed over the evidence it had gathered against them and said their guilt had not been proven.

