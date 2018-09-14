Kremlin says it would review any UK request to interview poisoning suspects

The Kremlin said on Friday it would review any British request to interview the two men London suspects of trying to murder a former spy in strict accordance with Russian law, but said it had not received any such request.

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Friday it would review any British request to interview the two men London suspects of trying to murder a former spy in strict accordance with Russian law, but said it had not received any such request.

Britain has charged the two men, who appeared on Russian TV on Thursday, with attempting to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia by spraying a chemical weapon on Skripal's door in March.

When asked on a conference call if Moscow would agree to let British police question the men in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

"Without doubt if such a request is made it will be looked at by the Russian side in strict accordance with Russian law."

Peskov underlined that the Kremlin denied any Russian state involvement in the poisoning.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

