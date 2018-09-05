Kremlin says more trust-building needed for Kurile deal with Japan

MOSCOW: Russia and Japan need to do more work to build trust before a treaty can be signed to resolve a decades-old row over a group of Pacific islands, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

Ushakov said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would talk about the disputed territory - known in Russia as the Kurile islands and in Japan as the Northern Territories - when they meet in Russia next week.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Christian Lowe; editing by John Stonestreet)