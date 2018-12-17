Kremlin says new Ukrainian church being used for political ends

The Kremlin on Monday accused Ukraine's politicians of using the creation of a new Ukrainian Orthodox church independent of Moscow for political ends.

Ukraine chose the head of a new national Orthodox church on Saturday, marking a historic split from Russia which its leaders see as vital to the country's security and independence.

"In Ukraine, these processes, this schism-creating activity is completely mixed up with politics, which of course is probably not allowed in church canon," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

