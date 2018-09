MOSCOW: Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday there were no ongoing preparations for a future meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

"We don't have any information about the preparation of such a meeting," Ushakov told journalists. The two presidents last met in Helsinki in July.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Polina Ivanova)