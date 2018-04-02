Kremlin says no preparations yet for possible Putin-Trump summit

The Kremlin said on Monday no planning discussions had been held on a proposed summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump since the U.S. leader proposed the meeting in a phone call on March 20.

Since then, Washington expelled 60 Russian diplomats and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle over allegations of a Russian role in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Russia retaliated in kind.

"Against the backdrop of these events, it's difficult to discuss the possibility of holding a summit", Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told a news briefing..

"We want to believe that the discussions (on a proposed summit) will begin," Ushakov said. "We want to hope that... one day, at one time or another we can arrive at the start of a serious and constructive dialogue."

