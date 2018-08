Kremlin says Putin may visit France in November

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering a visit to France in November following an official invitation to attend an event marking the anniversary of World War One, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Putin last met his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron, in Moscow in July on the final day of the soccer World Cup tournament, hosted by Russia.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Alison Williams)