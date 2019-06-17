Kremlin says report on alleged US power grid incursion is worrying

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday (Jun 17) that a report in the New York Times newspaper citing sources as saying the United States had inserted potentially disruptive implants into Russia's power grid showed a cyber war was, in theory, possible.

The New York Times on Saturday published an article citing current and former unnamed US government officials talking about the deployment of American computer code inside Russia’s grid and other targets as a classified companion to more publicly discussed action directed at Moscow’s disinformation and hacking units around the 2018 midterm elections.

When asked about the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "... Undoubtedly this information shows the hypothetical possibility... all signs of cyber war and military cyber action against the Russian Federation."

Peskov said unnamed strategic parts of the Russian economy had endured foreign cyber attacks many times in the past and that the authorities were constantly working to try to keep the economy and what he called sensitive parts of its safe.

