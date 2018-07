Kremlin says Russian, French leaders discuss humanitarian aid to Syria

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed joint humanitarian efforts in Syria, particular in the eastern Ghouta province, during a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.

On Friday, France sent 50 tonnes of medical aid to government-controlled eastern Ghouta in Syria after Russia agreed to facilitate its delivery, raising hopes for future aid efforts.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)