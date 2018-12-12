Kremlin says US stance on Nord Stream 2 is unfair competition

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that attempts by the United States to undermine the Russia-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline project to Germany were an example of unfair competition to derail what it casts as a purely commercial project.

The top U.S. energy diplomat said on Tuesday that European efforts to keep Russia shipping gas through Ukraine after the opening of Nord Stream 2 across the Baltic Sea would be futile and that Russia could not be trusted.

"We don't consider this correct or acceptable for us," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call, when asked about Washington's opposition to the project.

