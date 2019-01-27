Kremlin says with deal with Turkey on Syria's Idlib not fully implemented - Ifax

An agreement with Turkey on Syria's Idlib province has not been fully implemented, raising concerns in Moscow and Damascus, Interfax news agency quoted a Kremlin spokesman as saying on Sunday.

MOSCOW: An agreement with Turkey on Syria's Idlib province has not been fully implemented, raising concerns in Moscow and Damascus, Interfax news agency quoted a Kremlin spokesman as saying on Sunday.

Moscow and Ankara have tried to create a de-escalation zone in the region.

Advertisement

Russia said last week that the situation there was rapidly deteriorating and that it was almost under the full control of Nusra militants.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by John Stonestreet)