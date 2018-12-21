Kremlin says would welcome Rusal minimising impact of US sanctions

World

Kremlin says would welcome Rusal minimising impact of US sanctions

The Kremlin can only welcome Russian aluminium giant Rusal succeeding in minimising the impact of U.S. sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Peskov looks on during a visit to the Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Ru
FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov looks on during a visit to the Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus joint venture plant of Sollers and Japanese Mazda in Vladivostok, Russia September 10, 2018. Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Bookmark

MOSCOW: The Kremlin can only welcome Russian aluminium giant Rusal succeeding in minimising the impact of U.S. sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury said it will lift sanctions on the core empire of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, including Rusal and its parent En+, watering down the toughest penalties imposed since Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark