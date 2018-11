Kremlin spokesman says Putin ready to continue talks with Trump

BUENOS AIRES: A Kremlin spokesman said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was ready to continue a dialogue with President Donald Trump.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, had asked a presidential administrator about the possibility of building a Trump Tower in Moscow in January 2016.

Cohen pleaded guilty on Thursday to lying to Congress about the proposed Trump Organization skyscraper in Moscow, prompting Trump to lash out at Cohen as a "liar" and "weak person."

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Cassandra Garrison, editing by Ross Colvin)