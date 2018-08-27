Kremlin to assess new US sanctions before mulling any response

The Kremlin said it needed time to assess the impact of new U.S. sanctions that come into effect on Monday before considering any possible response, but that President Vladimir Putin would act in line with Russia's national interest.

The United States announced new sanctions on Russia earlier this month over a nerve agent attack in Britain.

The new measures terminate foreign assistance and some arms sales and financing to Russia, as well as deny the country credit and prohibit the export of security-sensitive goods and technology.

(Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Polina Ivanova)