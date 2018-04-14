Kuwait Airways to resume Beirut flights

DUBAI: Middle East carrier Kuwait Airways said on Saturday (Apr 14) it would resume all flights to Beirut on Sunday after a three-day suspension due to warnings about flying close to Lebanese airspace.

In a statement carried by the state news agency KUNA, the company said "the reasons that caused the suspension have removed."

Cyprus authorities made the warning on Thursday, the company said, following an announcement two days earlier from Europe’s air traffic control agency that asked carriers flying over the eastern Mediterranean to exercise caution due to air strikes into Syria.