Kuwait approves Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

World

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

DUBAI: Kuwait has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, the state-news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.

It is the fourth vaccine approved by Kuwait after those of Pfizer-BioNTech , AstraZeneca and Moderna.

Source: Reuters

