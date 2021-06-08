Kuwait approves Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
DUBAI: Kuwait has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, the state-news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.
It is the fourth vaccine approved by Kuwait after those of Pfizer-BioNTech , AstraZeneca and Moderna.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram