Kuwait, Bahrain announce first COVID-19 cases

DUBAI: Kuwait and Bahrain confirmed on Monday (Feb 24) their first COVID-19 cases, the countries' health ministries announced, adding that the individuals had come from Iran.

Kuwait reported three infections and Bahrain one.

The three cases in Kuwait were among the 700 people evacuated from the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad last week, according to Kuwaiti health ministry.

"Tests conducted on those coming from the Iranian city of Mashhad showed there were three confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19)," the ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.

It said the cases were of a 53-year-old Kuwaiti man, a 61-year-old Saudi citizen and a 21-year-old stateless Arab.

"All three cases are under constant observation by the health authority," the ministry added.

Bahrain's health ministry also reported the country's first COVID-19 case on Monday after a "citizen arriving from Iran was suspected of having contracted the virus based on emerging symptoms".

The patient was transferred to a medical centre for "immediate testing", which proved positive for the infection, the ministry added.

Iran's confirmed death toll rose to 12 on Monday, with the outbreak prompting travel bans from nearby countries.

Last week, Kuwait announced a ban on entry of all ships from the Islamic republic and enforced a ban on flights to and from the country.

Thousands of Bahraini and Kuwaiti Shiite Muslims travel to Iran frequently to visit holy sites.

Iraq has shut its Safwan border crossing with Kuwait to travellers and trade at Kuwait's request, the local mayor told Reuters on Monday without providing a reason, amid fears over the spread of coronavirus.

China's death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 2,592 on Monday, after the National Health Commission reported 150 more fatalities.

The novel coronavirus has spread to more than 30 countries and is causing mounting alarm due to new pockets of outbreaks in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

