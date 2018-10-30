Kuwait emir hopes improving oil prices will not obstruct economic reforms

Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah, told parliament on Tuesday he hoped the improvement in oil prices "won't obstruct the economic reforms process".

Kuwait&apos;s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al- Jaber Al-Sabah looks as he witnesses a signing ceremon
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al- Jaber Al-Sabah looks as he witnesses a signing ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 9, 2018. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS

The emirate is trying to diversify its economy away of oil.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

