Kyrgyzstan's parliament names new prime minister

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan's parliament named Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziyev prime minister on Friday after his nomination by the Social Democratic party which leads the ruling coalition.

Abylgaziyev, previously chief of staff in President Sooronbai Jeenbekov's office, replaced Sapar Isakov whose cabinet lost a no-confidence vote this week.

