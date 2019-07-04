Labour leader had frank talk with Britain's top civil servant over newspaper report

LONDON: Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn had a frank talk with Britain’s top civil servant as he called for an independent investigation into a report citing unidentified officials expressing concerns over his health, his spokesman said.

The Times newspaper reported the officials as saying they were concerned Corbyn was too frail to be prime minister.

"The meeting was frank and detailed, with a full exchange of views. The seriousness of the civil service breach and the evident malicious intent behind it was acknowledged by all participants in the meeting," the spokesman said.

"(Corbyn and one of his shadow cabinet ministers) were promised an independent element to the civil service investigation, that they will receive regular updates on its progress, and that it would report as soon as possible."