Labour Party leader Corbyn guilty of anti-Semitism: Johnson

Jeremy Corbyn launches Labour's European election campaign
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at the launch of Labour's European election campaign in Kent, on May 9, 2019. (REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo)

LONDON: The frontrunner to become Britain's next prime minister, Boris Johnson, said on Monday that the leader of the main opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, was guilty of anti-Semitism.

"I think by condoning anti-Semitism the way he does, I'm afraid he's effectively culpable of that vice," Johnson told a leadership debate organised by the Sun newspaper and TalkRadio.

The Labour Party has battled accusations of anti-Semitism since 2016 and Corbyn - a veteran campaigner for Palestinian rights - as well as other senior party officials have been accused of failing to take decisive action to deal with it.

Labour says it is "implacably opposed to anti-Semitism".

Source: Reuters

