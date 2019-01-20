Labour says Britain's only options are second Brexit referendum or close EU ties

LONDON: Britain's only options are a second Brexit referendum or forging a close economic relationship with the European Union, the main opposition Labour Party said on Sunday (Jan 20).

Labour's Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, told the BBC he was open to extending Article 50 if that meant Britain avoided leaving the EU without a deal.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Theresa May returns to parliament on Monday to make a statement on how she will proceed with Britain's departure from the European Union after her deal was defeated by lawmakers last week.

