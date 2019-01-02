Landslides kill at least 15 in Indonesia after year of disasters

JAKARTA: Indonesian rescue teams were searching for victims of a series of landslides that killed at least 15 people on New Year's Day, officials said, after a year of natural disasters killed thousands.

At least 20 people were missing after landslides during heavy rain buried 30 houses in Sukabumi regency, West Java.

"Loose soil is a danger to rescue teams that are working in the field," said disaster mitigation agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

Rescue workers carry a body bag following a landslide at Cisolok district in Sukabumi, West Java province, Indonesia, Jan 1, 2019. (Photo: Antara Foto/Nurul Ramadhan/via REUTERS)

Heavy rain had forced rescuers to suspend the search on Tuesday.

Indonesia is a disaster-prone archipelago that in 2018 suffered its deadliest year in over a decade in a series of earthquakes and tsunamis in different regions killed more than 3,000 people.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Nick Macfie)