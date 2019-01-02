Landslides kill at least 15 in Indonesia after year of disasters

Indonesia landslide West Java
This handout picture taken and released by Indonesia's accident mitigation agency, on Jan 1, 2019 shows rescue workers searching for survivors after a landslide triggered by heavy rain hit Sukabumi, West Java province. (Photo: AFP/Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana)
JAKARTA: Indonesian rescue teams were searching for victims of a series of landslides that killed at least 15 people on New Year's Day, officials said, after a year of natural disasters killed thousands.

At least 20 people were missing after landslides during heavy rain buried 30 houses in Sukabumi regency, West Java.

"Loose soil is a danger to rescue teams that are working in the field," said disaster mitigation agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

Philippine storm landslide
Rescue workers carry a body bag following a landslide at Cisolok district in Sukabumi, West Java province, Indonesia, Jan 1, 2019. (Photo: Antara Foto/Nurul Ramadhan/via REUTERS)

Heavy rain had forced rescuers to suspend the search on Tuesday.

Indonesia is a disaster-prone archipelago that in 2018 suffered its deadliest year in over a decade in a series of earthquakes and tsunamis in different regions killed more than 3,000 people.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Source: Reuters/zl

