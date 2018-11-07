Latvian president nominates Bordans for PM post
RIGA: Latvia's president nominated Janis Bordans of the New Conservative Party as Prime Minister on Wednesday and gave him until November 21 to try to form a government following October elections that yielded a fragmented parliament.
"I invite Janis Bordans to form a new government", President Raimonds Vejonis from the Latvian Green Party told reporters.
(Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Writing by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)