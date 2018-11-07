Latvian president nominates Bordans for PM post

Latvia's president nominated Janis Bordans of the New Conservative Party as Prime Minister on Wednesday and gave him until November 21 to try to form a government following October elections that yielded a fragmented parliament.

RIGA: Latvia's president nominated Janis Bordans of the New Conservative Party as Prime Minister on Wednesday and gave him until November 21 to try to form a government following October elections that yielded a fragmented parliament.

"I invite Janis Bordans to form a new government", President Raimonds Vejonis from the Latvian Green Party told reporters.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Writing by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)