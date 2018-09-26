Laughter at Trump speech a sign of US isolation: Iran guards chief

GENEVA: Laughter heard during US President Donald Trump's speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday (Sep 25) was a sign of America's isolation, the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday, according to Fars News.

"You saw and heard their laughter," Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said, according to Fars. "The message of this ridicule was the crumbling of your facade and the increased isolation of America, and this was a big political disgrace."

Some delegates at the general assembly on Tuesday laughed and muttered when Trump, in a speech, praised the "extraordinary" achievements of his administration.

"You can be sure that the people of Iran and the region are laughing at your completely false and ridiculous claims, but you can't hear their laughter from far away."

Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani exchanged taunts at the assembly session, with Trump threatening more sanctions against Tehran and Rouhani suggesting the US president suffered from a "weakness of intellect".

"America is the symbol of oppression in the world," Jafari said. "And the oppressed and those in pursuit of freedom are uniting against them."