Lavrov tells Pompeo: free Russian woman accused in US of espionage

MOSCOW: Russia's foreign minister told his U.S. counterpart on Saturday that a woman arrested in the United States on accusations she was a Russian agent had been detained on "fabricated charges" and should be released.

Sergei Lavrov made the comments about Maria Butina in a phone call to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that was aimed at improving bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two men also discussed improving the humanitarian situation in Syria.

