Lawyers of US student in Israeli boycott case claim "victory"

JERUSALEM: The lawyers of a U.S. student who was barred entry into Israel under a law against foreign pro-Palestinian activists who call for boycotts of Israel, claimed "victory" after the Supreme Court weighed in on the case.

Lara Alqasem, 22, flew to Israel on Oct. 2 on a study visa but was refused entry by security officials who cited her role as president of a small local chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Florida.

"The Supreme Court’s decision is a victory for free speech, academic freedom, and the rule of law," Alqasem's lawyers said in a statement, which did not include details on the court's ruling.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the claim.

(Reporting by Ori Lewis, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)