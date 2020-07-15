Lawyers to file US civil lawsuit against Minneapolis in Floyd death

REUTERS: Lawyers for George Floyd, who died on May 25 after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, will file a civil lawsuit against the city and its police officers on Wednesday (Jul 15), according to a statement from his attorneys.

Details of the lawsuit on behalf of Floyd's family were not yet available. The move was announced on Tuesday in a press release. It said a news conference would be held Wednesday to detail the lawsuit by Floyd lawyers Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci.

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd, was arrested four days after his death. He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.



Three other officers who were at the scene have been charged with aiding and abetting in the case.

George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd is joined by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump during a recess in the hearing on the House Judiciary Committee on Policing Practices and Law Enforcement Accountability at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, on Jun 10, 2020. (Photo: Michael Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS)

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, pleaded for his life, telling police he could not breathe.

His death, on the heels of several other high-profile police killings of African Americans, triggered protests across the United States and globally, with the Black Lives Matter group demanding a revamping of law enforcement.

The US Congress failed last month to agree on legislation designed to bring about changes in policing.

